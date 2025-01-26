- Home
Naqvi Dismisses Allegations Of Anti-China Event Participation As 'malicious Fabrications'"
Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi Sunday vehemently rejected allegations of involvement in any anti-China event in the United States, labeling them as "malicious fabrications" and "baseless campaigns" designed to tarnish his reputation.
According to the channel report, speaking to the media in Houston Minister has clarified that his attendance at a youth event was misinterpreted and blown out of proportion.
He assured that the misinformation and baseless rumors would not distract him from fulfilling his responsibilities, reiterating his commitment to his duties.
Mohsin Naqvi also accused certain elements of instigating the US Congress against Pakistan, urging political opponents not to harm the country for political gains.
The interior minister also highlighted that the purpose of his visit was to meet American politicians to devise an effective plan against terrorism.
He further said that his meetings with members of Congress were productive, stressing that terrorism is not just Pakistan’s issue but a collective fight.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reiterated the government’s resolve to deal firmly with those who take up arms against Pakistan.
