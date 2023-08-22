Open Menu

Naqvi Expresses Annoyance Over Poor Arrangements At HFH

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Naqvi expresses annoyance over poor arrangements at HFH

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday directed the administration of the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) to improve the management of the hospital within a week else strict action would be taken against them.

During a visit to HFH, the CM in detail inspected various sections of the hospital and found bloody bed sheets in wards, long queues at reception, shortage of ventilators, while air conditioners were also shut down in several wards.

He interacted with the patients and their attendants and inquired about the medical facilities provided to them.

On the occasion, the patients complained to the CM that medicines were not available in the hospital and they were forced to buy medicines and carry out medical tests from outside the hospital.

The attendants of patients also complained that security guards asked for bribes for entry into the hospital while medical staff delayed the patient's treatment.

Naqvi inspected the Emergency, children and Dengue wards of the hospital and also visited the shelter home and reviewed the accommodation and food facilities.

He directed the hospital's management to improve the efficiency of the available resources as quality and timely treatment was the right of the patients.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Dr Jamal Nasir, Information Minister Amir Mir, Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Muhammad Umer and Medical Superintendent Dr Ejaz Butt were present on the occasion.

