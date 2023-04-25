Naqvi expresses annoyance over slow paced work at Nishtar-II

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expressed annoyance over the slow pace of work at under-construction Nishtar-II Hospital, during his visit on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expressed annoyance over the slow pace of work at under-construction Nishtar-II Hospital, during his visit on Tuesday.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure early completion of the Hospital within the stipulated time period. He warned that action would be taken against the official responsible for the delay in the construction of the Hospital. He also instructed the officials to make a work plan progress report and submit it to the CM office on a daily basis. He directed Commissioner Multan Aamir Khattak to take strict action against the officials without any discrimination.

Work should be done in three shifts, he added. The construction of Nishtar-II will surely help reduce patients' burden on Nishtar Hospital.

Commissioner Multan Aamir Khattak briefed the Caretaker CM Punjab about the issuance and utilization of funds. He informed that Rs 9.45 billion had been released for the project. However, Rs 6.12 billion has been spent so far. The hospital is being constructed on Rs 58 acres. There are a total of 500 beds, introduced initially, he told.

On this occasion, provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Dr Javed Akram, provincial Minister for Information Aamir Mir and many others were also present.