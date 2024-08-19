Open Menu

Naqvi Expresses Deep Grief Over Loss Of Precious Lives In Ghotki Incident

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Naqvi expresses deep grief over loss of precious lives in Ghotki incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a collision between a trailer and a coach near Ghotki on M-5.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

Interior Minister prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the accident.

He said that we share the grief of the bereaved families and our sympathies are with them.

He prayed that May Allah Almighty grant patience and strength to the families of the deceased.

