Naqvi Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Motorway Accident, Conveys Condolence

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 09:51 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic traffic accident reported on Motorway near Kallar Kahar area of Chakwal district, which resulted in killing of six persons.

According to the handout, Mohsin Naqvi extended his heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and said that we share their grief and sorrow in this difficult time.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the courage to bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

