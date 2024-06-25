Open Menu

Naqvi Expresses Grief Over Martyrdom Of Soldier Of Anti-Narcotics Force In Line Of Duty

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Naqvi expresses grief over martyrdom of soldier of Anti-Narcotics Force in line of duty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Constable Muhammad Afzal in Panjgur area who embraced Shahadat in the line of duty.

The minister paid rich tribute to the martyred constable Muhammad Afzal and expressed his condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved.

Mohsin Naqvi prayed for the speedy recovery of injured soldier Muhammad Shahid while ordering to provide best treatment facilities to injured Sepoy Mohammad Shahid.

Shaheed Constable Afzal got high status of martyrdom, said Mohsin Naqvi adding that those who sacrifice their lives for the national mission of drug eradication are the heroes of the nation.

He said that the elements involved in the firing will be brought to justice while vigorous operations will be continued against the drug mafia.

