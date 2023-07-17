Open Menu

Naqvi Expresses Satisfaction Over Healthcare Facilities Being Provided At RIC

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Naqvi expresses satisfaction over healthcare facilities being provided at RIC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday expressed satisfaction with the medical facilities being provided at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology(RIC).

During his visit , the CM in detail inspected the hospital's emergency, CT scan, X-ray room, Fluoroscopic, and other departments of the institute.

He directed the RIC administration to open the VIP ward for the general public and ensure the availability of medicines at the institute.

The CM interacted with the admitted patients and inquired about Angiography and Angioplasty treatment and other facilities being provided to them.

The patients uttered pleasure over the treatment facilities at the RIC.

On a Twitter handle, he said that state-of-the-art heart treatment facilities were provided to the patients at the RIC.

During my recent visit to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, I was impressed by how effectively the management and doctors handled the large influx of patients. Despite the heavy workload, there were no complaints from any patients regarding the care they received. However, it was evident that certain areas required improvement. Recognizing this, the Secretary of Health had been assigned to address these gaps and enhance the overall quality of services, he tweeted.

