Naqvi extends felicitations to Muslim Ummah on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has extended heartiest felicitations on Tuesday to the entire nation and the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

He said that Allah Almighty has bestowed upon us with a great blessing in the form of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who was declared as the benefact for the entire universe.

Interior Minister said that Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is the perfect embodiment of excellent qualities and values. He stated that the Holy Prophet's (SAW) teachings are the best role model for us, his arrival illuminated the world, and provided refuge to the helpless. He emphasized that the key to success for all Muslims lies in following the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He highlighted that Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) presented an ideal social, political, and economic system, which serves as a beacon of light for the world.

He stressed that true love for the Prophet (SAW) requires adhering to his Sunnah.

Interior Minister underscored that the solution to the problems faced by the Muslim world is hidden in the Sirat ul Nabi.

He said that the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a shinning example of compassion, tolerance, unity and brotherhood. The Prophet (SAW) taught peace, respect for humanity, equality, forgiveness and justice.

He reiterated that true progress, prosperity, peace, and stability can only be achieved by following the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in true sense. He said that the celebration of Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) requires that we must live our individual and collective lives in accordance with the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He prayed that May Allah Almighty grant us the ability to follow the Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings in true letter and spirit and make our homeland a cradle of peace.