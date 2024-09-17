Open Menu

Naqvi Extends Felicitations To Muslim Ummah On Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Naqvi extends felicitations to Muslim Ummah on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has extended heartiest felicitations on Tuesday to the entire nation and the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

He said that Allah Almighty has bestowed upon us with a great blessing in the form of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who was declared as the benefact for the entire universe.

Interior Minister said that Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is the perfect embodiment of excellent qualities and values. He stated that the Holy Prophet's (SAW) teachings are the best role model for us, his arrival illuminated the world, and provided refuge to the helpless. He emphasized that the key to success for all Muslims lies in following the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He highlighted that Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) presented an ideal social, political, and economic system, which serves as a beacon of light for the world.

He stressed that true love for the Prophet (SAW) requires adhering to his Sunnah.

Interior Minister underscored that the solution to the problems faced by the Muslim world is hidden in the Sirat ul Nabi.

He said that the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a shinning example of compassion, tolerance, unity and brotherhood. The Prophet (SAW) taught peace, respect for humanity, equality, forgiveness and justice.

He reiterated that true progress, prosperity, peace, and stability can only be achieved by following the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in true sense. He said that the celebration of Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) requires that we must live our individual and collective lives in accordance with the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He prayed that May Allah Almighty grant us the ability to follow the Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings in true letter and spirit and make our homeland a cradle of peace.

Related Topics

World Progress May Muslim All Best Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

5 hours ago
 U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

21 hours ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

21 hours ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

1 day ago
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

1 day ago
 Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan