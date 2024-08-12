Naqvi extends heartfelt message on International Youth Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Mohsin Naqvi, extended heartfelt tributes to Pakistan's youth, highlighting their immense potential and contributions to the nation, on the occasion of International Youth Day.

He paid special homage to Arshad Nadeem, the Olympic champion in the javelin throw competition, who has become a symbol of hope and inspiration for the country's younger generation.

"Arshad Nadeem, by winning the gold medal, has proven that Pakistani youth are not only hardworking but also fully capable of achieving greatness," stated Naqvi.

He emphasized that Nadeem's extraordinary performance at the Paris Olympics has infused new energy and enthusiasm among the youth, encouraging them to strive for excellence in all spheres of life.

Naqvi underlined the crucial role of youth in shaping the future of Pakistan. "Youth are the greatest strength of Pakistan, and they possess the full potential to change the destiny of our nation. The talents bestowed upon our youth by God have brightened the name of Pakistan across every field," he remarked.

He further added that the youth represent the bright future of Pakistan, and that investing in them is synonymous with investing in a prosperous and radiant future for the country. "Empower the youth as much as possible today, and our tomorrow will be just as beautiful," Naqvi urged.

The minister called for the creation of an equitable environment where young people can leverage their creativity for national development. He highlighted that a significant portion of Pakistan's population consists of youth, and emphasized the need for both the private sector and the government to collaborate in developing their skills.

Concluding his message, Mohsin Naqvi reaffirmed the government's commitment to implementing more effective measures to empower the youth. "On International Youth Day, we reiterate our dedication to taking further steps to ensure our youth are empowered and equipped to lead Pakistan towards a brighter future," he said.