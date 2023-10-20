Open Menu

Naqvi For Making Nishtar -II Hospital Functional Soon

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2023 | 09:39 PM

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, directed officials concerned to make Nishtar -II hospital functional by completing its construction and other matters as early as possible

He expressed these views during his visit to the Nishtar -II hospital here on Friday and inspected the outdoor, under-construction emergency, waiting area, admin block and radiology department. Mohsin Naqvi also visited the pharmacy, operation theatres, CT scan and basement.

Secretaries Health, Construction and Communication and Project Director Nishtar-II gave a briefing about the ongoing construction work in the hospital.

The hospital was dire need for the people of Multan and surrounding areas as its completion will reduce the burden on Nishtar Hospital, he added.

Meanwhile, CM also issued the order to immediately seal the brick kilns causing smog and action against brick kiln owners under anti-smog steps.

He ordered to sealing of all brick kilns running without zig-zag technology.

Caretaker CM also paid a visit to the construction site of the Multan Shujabad road flyover and ordered the completion of the project before the stipulated time period.

A briefing was given to CM about the flyover project. Mohsin Naqvi ordered to ensure high quality in the project.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Saqib Zafar, Commissioner Multan division Aamir Khattak, RPO and other officials were also present.

