Naqvi grieves over death of children due to overturning boat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of children due to overturning of a boat in the Kohat dam, and expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased children.

Mohsin Naqvi prayed for an early recovery of the children, getting affected in the accident adding that all his sympathies rest with those parents who lost their loved ones in this tragic incident. The caretaker CM remarked that every heart is in grief over the irreparable loss of precious human lives and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant fortitude to the bereaved families.