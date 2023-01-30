Naqvi grieves over loss of precious lives in bus accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi here Sunday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a bus accident near Lasbela.

In a condolence message, the Caretaker CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased and prayed for an early recovery of those injured in the accident.

He added that all his sympathies rest with the heirs of the deceased and assured, "We are standing with the bereaved families in the hour of grief."