Naqvi Highlights Zero Tolerance Policy Against Beggars Going To KSA
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 20, 2024 | 12:55 PM
Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Nasser bin Abdul Aziz Al Dawood in meeting with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi agree to take necessary steps towards declaring Islamabad and Riyadh as twin cities
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said zero tolerance policy was adopted against beggars going to Saudi Arabia.
Naqvi said an effective crackdown was launched across the country against such beggar mafia.
He made these remarks while holding meeting with Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Nasser bin Abdul Aziz Al Dawood, in Islamabad on Wednesday (today).
Both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia also agreed to take necessary steps towards declaring Islamabad and Riyadh as twin cities.
The two sides also agreed to implement the prisoner exchange agreement.
The legal process for the repatriation of four hundred and nineteen Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia will be completed soon.
Mohsin Naqvi, in his remarks said Saudi Arabia is our fraternal country, assuring full cooperation for promotion of bilateral relations.
Mohsin Naqvi said there is no visa requirement for Saudi nationals to visit Pakistan and they can come to Pakistan whenever they want to.
The Saudi Deputy Interior Minister said the Kingdom wanted to further promote its relations with Pakistan.
