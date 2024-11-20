Open Menu

Naqvi Highlights Zero Tolerance Policy Against Beggars Going To KSA

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 20, 2024 | 12:55 PM

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA

Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Nasser bin Abdul Aziz Al Dawood in meeting with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi agree to take necessary steps towards declaring Islamabad and Riyadh as twin cities

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said zero tolerance policy was adopted against beggars going to Saudi Arabia.

Naqvi said an effective crackdown was launched across the country against such beggar mafia.

He made these remarks while holding meeting with Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Nasser bin Abdul Aziz Al Dawood, in Islamabad on Wednesday (today).

Both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia also agreed to take necessary steps towards declaring Islamabad and Riyadh as twin cities.

The two sides also agreed to implement the prisoner exchange agreement.

The legal process for the repatriation of four hundred and nineteen Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia will be completed soon.

Mohsin Naqvi, in his remarks said Saudi Arabia is our fraternal country, assuring full cooperation for promotion of bilateral relations.

Mohsin Naqvi said there is no visa requirement for Saudi nationals to visit Pakistan and they can come to Pakistan whenever they want to.

The Saudi Deputy Interior Minister said the Kingdom wanted to further promote its relations with Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prisoner Exchange Interior Minister Riyadh Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia Visa Agreement

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 poi ..

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points

1 hour ago
 Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

1 hour ago
 A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s ..

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdw ..

Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal

13 hours ago
CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

13 hours ago
 Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peac ..

Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine

13 hours ago
 'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables c ..

'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut

13 hours ago
 Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup tit ..

Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match

13 hours ago
 U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educat ..

U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan e ..

13 hours ago
 Economic, political stability linked with curbing ..

Economic, political stability linked with curbing terrorism: Ahsan Iqbal

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan