Naqvi hopes Pakistan US relations will further strengthen under President Donald Trump

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi attended a special dinner reception at the Lincoln Liberty Hall in Washington during his visit to the United States.

He was warmly welcomed at the event, where he met with US senators, members of Congress, and prominent figures. During the reception, Mohsin Naqvi interacted with Senator Tommy Tuberville, Member of Congress Ken Calvert, former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, and Governor of Mississippi Phil Bryant. During the meetings,matters of mutual interest and bilateral relations were discussed.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the US Senators and members of Congress on assumption of the office by President Donald Trump and expressed good wishes for the American people. He stated that today is a historic day for America, as the American people love President Donald Trump. He further said that he witnessed the US citizens celebrating Trump's presidency in a grand manner.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed hope that a new chapter in Pakistan-US relations would begin during President Donald Trump's tenure. He reiterated his good wishes for the people of America.