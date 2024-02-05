Naqvi inaugurates Gujranwala Safe City Project

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the Gujranwala Safe City Project and Police Service Center, marking a significant advancement in security and public service.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the Gujranwala Safe City Project and Police Service Center, marking a significant advancement in security and public service.

During his visit to the Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control, and Communication Center, Chief Minister Naqvi observed the intricate CCTV camera system for monitoring security arrangements, according to a handout issued here Monday.

After the inauguration of the Safe City Project in Gujranwala, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended congratulations to the citizens, recognizing the project's potential impact on enhancing security. Subsequently, he visited the newly inaugurated police service center in Gujranwala, where he inspected various counters and reviewed the streamlined process of providing services to the citizens. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar briefed Chief Minister Naqvi on the facilities offered at the Police Service Centre.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Chief Minister Naqvi highlighted the broader benefits of the Gujranwala Safe City Project, anticipating a reduction in crime rates, improved traffic management, and the resolution of numerous civic issues. He revealed a notable 30 percent reduction in the overall crime rate across Punjab, emphasizing the significance of FIR registrations and the commitment to maintaining their legitimacy.

Chief Minister Naqvi credited the collective efforts of the police team for this decline in crime rates, stressing the pivotal role of the Safe City Project in providing relief to the public and supporting the police force in crime prevention.

Praising the efforts of IG Punjab, Chief Minister Naqvi acknowledged the restoration of the police force's morale, emphasizing the transformation from ineffective impressions to an efficient and effective force. He commended the Chairman PITB and MD Safe Cities team, expressing confidence in their capability to make the Safe City project a global success.

Terming the Gujranwala Safe City employees as the "eyes and ears" of the police, Chief Minister Naqvi urged them to combat crime as dedicated fighters.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, IG Punjab Usman Anwar, MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority Ahsan Younis, Provincial Ministers Dr. Javed Akram, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Secretary Health, Secretary Communication and Works, Commissioner Gujranwala, RPO Gujranwala, CPO Gujranwala, Deputy Commissioner, and other relevant officials also spoke on the occasion.