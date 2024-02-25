Naqvi Inaugurates New Lab & Collection Centre At SIMS
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi marked another milestone in healthcare infrastructure as he inaugurated the New Lab & Collection Centre at the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) on Sunday. With the completion of this project in just 10 days, it stands as the 42nd successful initiative undertaken by the Health department during CM Naqvi's tenure.
During the inauguration ceremony, CM Naqvi inspected the newly established facility and lauded the efforts of the Commissioner Lahore division, Secretary Health, Secretary C&W, and their team for delivering high-quality work within a short timeframe. He emphasized the importance of the rapid establishment of such a crucial facility, noting its potential to generate revenue for the institution.
The Secretary Health provided a comprehensive briefing on the project, detailing its significance and impact on healthcare services in the region. The occasion was also marked by a celebratory moment as CM Naqvi cut a cake, commemorating the inauguration of the 42nd Health department project.
The event was attended by key dignitaries including Provincial Ministers Dr. Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Adviser Wahab Riaz, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Secretary C&W, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO, Special Secretary Health, Deputy Commissioner, Principal SIMS, MS Services Hospital, and other concerned officials.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Sultans set 181-run target for Gladiators
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Expert urges action against cervical cancer1 minute ago
-
Newly Speakers SA felicitated1 minute ago
-
Nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz, Rana Aftab submitted for Punjab CM2 minutes ago
-
Over 786,877 children to be protected against Polio in Rawalpindi2 minutes ago
-
Concern over 'use of president's office for personal vendettas'2 minutes ago
-
Political Govt's formation signifies parliamentarian's resolve to address country's challenges: Expe ..11 minutes ago
-
4 gamblers held over cock fighting12 minutes ago
-
Speaker pledges unbiased attitude irrespective of party affiliation32 minutes ago
-
National polio vaccination drive set to reach over 45.8 mln children42 minutes ago
-
New Islamia High School Colourful Sports Gala held52 minutes ago
-
6 accused arrested showing resistance, resorting aerial firing on police party52 minutes ago
-
WFME grants accreditation to PMDC1 hour ago