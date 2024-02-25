Naqvi inaugurates New Lab & Collection Centre at SIMS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi marked another milestone in healthcare infrastructure as he inaugurated the New Lab & Collection Centre at the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) on Sunday. With the completion of this project in just 10 days, it stands as the 42nd successful initiative undertaken by the Health department during CM Naqvi's tenure.

During the inauguration ceremony, CM Naqvi inspected the newly established facility and lauded the efforts of the Commissioner Lahore division, Secretary Health, Secretary C&W, and their team for delivering high-quality work within a short timeframe. He emphasized the importance of the rapid establishment of such a crucial facility, noting its potential to generate revenue for the institution.

The Secretary Health provided a comprehensive briefing on the project, detailing its significance and impact on healthcare services in the region. The occasion was also marked by a celebratory moment as CM Naqvi cut a cake, commemorating the inauguration of the 42nd Health department project.

The event was attended by key dignitaries including Provincial Ministers Dr. Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Adviser Wahab Riaz, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Secretary C&W, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO, Special Secretary Health, Deputy Commissioner, Principal SIMS, MS Services Hospital, and other concerned officials.