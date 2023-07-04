Naqvi inaugurates tracking system, e-challan app for Punjab HPP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi here on Tuesday inaugurated the tracking system and e-Challan app for the Punjab Highway Patrolling Police (HPP). This system will help in identifying stolen vehicles that have fake number plates.

During a meeting with officials from the Highway Patrolling Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority, the CM appreciated the efforts of the IG police and his team in introducing this tracking system and app.

The CM directed the Punjab Highway Patrolling Police to carry out their responsibilities with utmost dedication. He emphasized the need for a comprehensive road safety plan and ordered strict legal action against motorcyclists who fail to comply with helmet regulations.

He stressed the importance of cracking down on unlicensed vehicles and motorcyclists throughout Punjab and taking all necessary steps to ensure road safety.

The IG police and DG Rescue 1122 briefed about the key features of the tracking system, app and road safety.

Provincial Minister for Information and Local Government Amir Mir, chief secretary, addl chief secretary, chairman P&D, ACS (Home), secretaries of law, information, transport, Addl IG & DIG (Punjab Highway Patrolling Police), CCPO Lahore, DIG (Ops), DIG (Traffic), CTO Lahore, chairman PITB and others were also present.