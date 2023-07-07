Open Menu

Naqvi Inspects Lodging Construction Site At PIC

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Naqvi inspects lodging construction site at PIC

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspected the site of a proposed lodging facility to be constructed by industrialist Gohar Ijaz in 120 days for patients' attendants at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and ordered for starting work on it without any delay

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspected the site of a proposed lodging facility to be constructed by industrialist Gohar Ijaz in 120 days for patients' attendants at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and ordered for starting work on it without any delay.

He emphasised that the building should be a state-of-the-art facility, ensuring necessary facilities for the attendants. The occasion was marked by a special prayer for success of the project.

Provincial Minister for Industries SM Tanveer, businessman Gohar Ijaz, chief secretary, IG police, CCPO Lahore, chairman P&D, Chairman PIC Dr Farqad, Principal PIC Dr Ahmad Nauman and Dr Amer Bandesha were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Chief Minister Punjab SITE Prayer Punjab Institute Of Cardiology

Recent Stories

House robbery traced, two thieves held

House robbery traced, two thieves held

5 minutes ago
 PTI chief again skips appearance in toshakhana ca ..

PTI chief again skips appearance in toshakhana case

5 minutes ago
 KMC cancels license of firm to collect gate entry ..

KMC cancels license of firm to collect gate entry fee of Safari Park

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 holds flood rescue mock exercise

Rescue 1122 holds flood rescue mock exercise

2 minutes ago
 Young girl shot dead in Jalvi Market

Young girl shot dead in Jalvi Market

2 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructs for recov ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructs for recovery of Ali Nawaz's brother

2 minutes ago
Rally taken out at IUB to condemn burning of Quran ..

Rally taken out at IUB to condemn burning of Quran

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews facilities at hospitals

6 minutes ago
 Russians, and if children in Russia should continu ..

Russians, and if children in Russia should continue their studies during the sum ..

6 minutes ago
 No compromise on nobility of Prophethood, sanctity ..

No compromise on nobility of Prophethood, sanctity of Quran: Ashrafi

6 minutes ago
 DPO Dera ensures foolproof security arrangements d ..

DPO Dera ensures foolproof security arrangements during Muharram

6 minutes ago
 People of Abbottabad stage protest against the des ..

People of Abbottabad stage protest against the desecration of Quran in Sweden

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan