Naqvi inspects lodging construction site at PIC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspected the site of a proposed lodging facility to be constructed by industrialist Gohar Ijaz in 120 days for patients' attendants at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and ordered for starting work on it without any delay.

He emphasised that the building should be a state-of-the-art facility, ensuring necessary facilities for the attendants. The occasion was marked by a special prayer for success of the project.

Provincial Minister for Industries SM Tanveer, businessman Gohar Ijaz, chief secretary, IG police, CCPO Lahore, chairman P&D, Chairman PIC Dr Farqad, Principal PIC Dr Ahmad Nauman and Dr Amer Bandesha were also present.