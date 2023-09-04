Open Menu

Naqvi Inspects Under Construction Gujranwala-motorway Link Road

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday inspected the under construction dual road project to link Gujranwala with Lahore-Sialkot Motorway and reviewed the construction work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday inspected the under construction dual road project to link Gujranwala with Lahore-Sialkot Motorway and reviewed the construction work.

The 50 percent of the work of 15.2 kilometer long link road has been completed which would link Lahore-Sialkot Motorway with Gujranwala from Vahndo interchange to Benazir Chowk.

The CM directed to accelerate the pace of work along with ensuring high quality of construction work and added that additional resources should be utilized to complete the project within the stipulated period of time.

This project would save time and fuel, he noted.

He was briefed by PD Col. Imran Arshad that the project would reduce Gujranwala-Lahore travel time to 45 minutes as the dual carriage way would provide access to motorway. Six bridges, 22 boxes, 23 pipe closets, 5 animal passage-ways and 5 sub-ways are being constructed on under construction road from Benazir Chowk to Vahndo interchange. Relocation of all services has been completed from right of way.

Punjab Chief Secretary, Secretary C&W, commissioner, RPO & DC Gujranwala, and FWO officials were also present.

