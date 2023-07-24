Naqvi instructs officials to ensure sale of cotton against Rs 8500/40kg

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said on Monday that farmers would be given a proper price of Rs 8500/40kg at all costs.

He was chairing a meeting to review the ongoing situation of the cotton crop, here. Mohsin Naqvi instructed officers to ensure the sale of cotton not less than Rs 8500/40. Nobody will be allowed to exploit farmers. The farmers will be given handsome returns against their produce.

During the ongoing season, the cotton crop was sown over 5 million acres and termed it a record in the ongoing scenario. He lauded the efforts of the agriculture department, officials of district government and farmers for collective efforts to promote white gold (cotton).

President Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Khalid Khokhar also hailed the efforts of the Punjab government led by CM Mohsin Naqvi for sowing cotton at the maximum available area. This year, he said, high quality and bumper production is being expected.

Recently, the condition of the cotton crop is excellent. On this occasion, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, Senior Member board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary, experts from Agriculture University, and many other officials from the agriculture department were also present.