Naqvi Lauds CDA Chairman, Teams Over Zero Waste Operation During Eid Days
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday appreciated Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa and his team for successfully carrying out zero waste operation in the Federal Capital during all three days of Eid-ul-Azha.
"The entire team deserves congratulations for making Islamabad zero waste by working exceptionally hard through teamwork," Naqvi said in a statement.
The minister said the CDA officers and staff, Islamabad police and Safe City personnel set an example of public service, and successfully completed the Clean Islamabad Mission on during Eid days.
It may be added that the CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa personally supervised the zero waste operation.
More than 2500 personnel and over 200 vehicles and machinery remained in the field for disposal of the entrails and offals of sacrificial animals.
The CDA for the first time distributed free biodegradable bags to citizens and set up 110 collection points across the city to carry out animals' waste.
Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon monitored the zero waste operation through the cameras of Safe City.
All the the officers and staff of three departments performed their duties diligently, and it was a pleasure to see the best cleanliness arrangements in Islamabad, Mohsin Naqvi said.
He also appreciated the citizens for their full cooperation with the CDA teams in keeping Islamabad clean.
The CDA chairman, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon and Safe City officials and staff deserved kudos, the minister reiterated.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt taking series of initiatives in IT, agriculture sector to boost domestic, foreign investment: m ..3 minutes ago
-
DHO pays surprise visit to Nathiagali Civil Hospital4 minutes ago
-
LWMC sets new sanitation standards on Eid under CM Punjab's leadership34 minutes ago
-
Geneva seminar highlights rising Islamophobia, persecution of Indian Muslims1 hour ago
-
KFM condemns India's closure of Srinagar's Jamia Masjid on Eid1 hour ago
-
JKLF leader urges President Biden to appoint special envoy on Kashmir1 hour ago
-
SP directs all steps to ensure tourists' pleasant travel to Murree1 hour ago
-
World Sickle Cell awareness day stresses early diagnosis, education to extend patient life expectanc ..1 hour ago
-
CM Maryam meets Spanish ambassador1 hour ago
-
24,000 tonnes of offal disposed off in urban Multan2 hours ago
-
Committee formed to probe deaths of laptop burst incident2 hours ago
-
France’s Sorbonne University awards ‘PhD in Computer Networking’ to Pakistani student Imran Sy ..2 hours ago