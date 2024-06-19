Naqvi Lauds CDA Chairman, Teams Over Zero Waste Operation During Eid Days
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2024 | 10:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday appreciated Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa and his team for successfully carrying out zero waste operation in the Federal Capital during all three days of Eid-ul-Azha.
"The entire team deserves congratulations for making Islamabad zero waste by working exceptionally hard through teamwork," Naqvi said in a statement.
The minister said the CDA officers and staff, Islamabad police and Safe City personnel set an example of public service, and successfully completed the Clean Islamabad Mission on during Eid days.
It may be added that the CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa personally supervised the zero waste operation.
More than 2500 personnel and over 200 vehicles and machinery remained in the field for disposal of the entrails and offals of sacrificial animals.
The CDA for the first time distributed free biodegradable bags to citizens and set up 110 collection points across the city to carry out animals' waste.
Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon monitored the zero waste operation through the cameras of Safe City.
All the the officers and staff of three departments performed their duties diligently, and it was a pleasure to see the best cleanliness arrangements in Islamabad, Mohsin Naqvi said.
He also appreciated the citizens for their full cooperation with the CDA teams in keeping Islamabad clean.
The CDA chairman, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon and Safe City officials and staff deserved kudos, the minister reiterated.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Maryam sets new example of public service on Eid-ul-Azha11 minutes ago
-
Education Ministry to inaugurate Center of Excellence at ICG F-6/221 minutes ago
-
3 drown in separate incidents in Attock41 minutes ago
-
Over 1 lac tons of offal, waste disposed off during 3 days of Eid41 minutes ago
-
People enjoy on last day of Eid ul-Azha51 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam rewards staff for Eid cleanliness drive51 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi lauds Islamabad Police for performing duty with dedication in extreme heat51 minutes ago
-
Sindh Graduates Association to celebrate evening with Piral Khan Khoso on June 2151 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam orders crackdown on overcharging of transport fares1 hour ago
-
Rumours on social media about pilgrims at Mashair baseless: Pak Hajj Mission1 hour ago
-
Narcotics Control wing recovers drugs, 2 outlaws arrest1 hour ago
-
IESCO continues to maintain zero load management in all 6 circles1 hour ago