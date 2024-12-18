Open Menu

Naqvi Lauds King Fahd Security College During Riyadh Visit

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi paid a detailed visit to the King Fahd Security College, where he was warmly welcomed by the institution's Director General, Major General Dr. Ali Al-Daij.

During the visit, Minister toured various departments of the college and expressed admiration for its cutting-edge educational standards. He highlighted the significance of the college's Master's programs, describing them as well-aligned with modern-day security challenges and advancements.

The Minister also praised the institution's comprehensive five-year strategic plan, commending the leadership of Major General Dr. Al-Daij for steering the college toward excellence.

In a meeting with the Director General, both parties discussed potential exchange programs to strengthen bilateral cooperation. They explored opportunities for graduates from both countries to engage in study tours and training sessions.

Minister Naqvi extended an invitation to the college's Master's degree graduates to visit Pakistan under the exchange program and proposed short-term training courses for Pakistani graduates at King Fahd Security College.

Describing the college as "a remarkable example of Saudi leadership's innovative and futuristic vision," Minister Naqvi noted its role as a global leader in addressing modern security issues.

As part of his visit, the Minister also toured the Forensic Science Institute within the college and received a detailed briefing on the institution’s academic and training initiatives. The college was noted for its advanced programs in Artificial Intelligence, Leadership Management, and Security Applications, as well as its international security scholarships.

Minister Naqvi concluded his visit by applauding the college's contributions to the field of security education, calling it a "state-of-the-art institution of global standards."

