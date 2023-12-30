Naqvi lays foundation-stone of multi-storey apartments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi laid the foundation stone of multi-storey apartments here on Saturday for low-ranked government employees. He was given a briefing about construction of the apartments tower.

Addressing the ceremony, he announced that four multi-storey apartments towers would be built for the government employees and new drainage system would be laid for the Chauburji Staff Colony and security would also be improved.

Mohsin Naqvi said that four office towers would be built in the CBD [Central business District], where the government offices would be shifted, in addition to the Civil Secretariat. He said that offices established in the rented buildings would be shifted to the CBD towers, which would save crores of rupees.

Work on the CBD tower would be launched after finalisation of its design. The CM said that residences from grade 11 to grade 14 of the government employees would be built in the 5-storey tower. A tube-well chamber and a generator room would also be established in the tower. Fire-fighting system and alarms would also be specially installed. An underground water tank would also be built and lift would also be installed.

Parking of 30 vehicles, 40 motorcycles would also be provided in every tower.

Mohsin Naqvi said that six apartments would be built on every floor of the tower. He said it was a duty of the government to provide residences to all deserving government employees. The plight of Punjab Civil Secretariat was highly pathetic earlier, but now it had been transformed all together. The Secretariat has been beautified and its credit goes to Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman. Mohsin Naqvi said that the old building of P&D was a mega project on which work was ongoing.

A plan had been made to build four apartment towers consisting of six floors for the government employees in Chauburji. The quality of the apartments would be excellent. He said 700 families of the government employees were already living at Chauburji quarters and their living conditions would be improved.

The additional chief secretary also addressed the ceremony. Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, Chief Secretary, Secretary C&W, CCPO Lahore, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner and officials concerned were also present.