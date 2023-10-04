(@FahadShabbir)

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and cabinet members conducted a visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry(RCCI) and laid the foundation stone of the business women, small and medium enterprises and cottage industries display centre by digging the soil with a shovel at the project site

In his address, the chief minister proposed to the business community to take charge of a government hospital and manage it independently.

Describing the cabinet meeting in Rawalpindi as a distinctive honour, the CM underscored the collaborative efforts of the government to bring relief to the people.

Emphasizing the importance of teamwork, CM stated, "Positive results can only be achieved when the team works together. We are dedicated to providing relief to the public by making full use of the time available."

On the occasion, he announced the expansion of the Central Business District Authority from Lahore to Rawalpindi.

Naqvi also highlighted the inclusion of business communities in various boards on merit and assured that this inclusion would extend to other boards as well.

The CM anticipated a boost in economic activities in Rawalpindi with the initiation of the Central Business District within a month, addressing several concerns of the business community.

Calling on the businessmen to contribute to the improvement of hospitals, the chief minister mentioned the transformation of the Urology Hospital into a PKLI, significantly enhancing its standards.

He commended the Provincial Minister for Industries SM Tanveer and the Chief Secretary Punjab for their dedicated work on the one-window operation.

Highlighting the study of the one-window operation model in China, the CM announced its implementation by establishing a one-window operation facility in alignment with the recommendations of the six major chambers of commerce and industries in Punjab.

“The finalization of this operation is expected in the coming days, facilitating seamless interaction between the business community and 36 departments.”

He also pledged to issue NOCs to the business community within 15 days.

Group leader RCCI in his address Sohail Altaf lauded Mohsin Naqvi for achieving significant milestones in a short period and for his tireless commitment to public service.

He praised the services of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and bestowed upon him the title of "Mohsin Punjab".

President RCCI Saqib Rafiq also addressed the ceremony which was attended by provincial ministers, the chief secretary, secretaries, the IG Punjab Police, Commissioner Rawalpindi, RPO and others.