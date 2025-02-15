Naqvi Meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 15, 2025 | 05:58 PM
Interior minister invites Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker to attend Jashn-e-Baharan (Spring Festival) in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with ActingUS Ambassador Natalie Baker in Islamabad. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on Pakistan-US relations, matters of mutual interest, and enhancing bilateral cooperation.
Interior Minister's recent visit to the US was also discussed during the meeting, where he had positive interactions with members of the US Congress. In these meetings, detailed talks were held on formulating a joint strategy against terrorism and further strengthening bilateral relations.
On this occasion, Mohsin Naqvi stated that terrorism is an international issue, and the global community must work together to fight this menace.
He further emphasized that Pakistan and the United States have longstanding and excellent relations that span over several decades.
The Interior Minister said that US cooperation in enhancing the capacity of Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies is highly significant. He expressed hope that Pakistan-US relations would be further strengthen during President Donald Trump’s tenure.
During the meeting, Mohsin Naqvi al invited Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker to attend the Jashn-e-Baharan (Spring Festival) in Islamabad.
Recent Stories
Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament
Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant
ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives
Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture
Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector ..
Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..
GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged about 17 mbpd, ranking first ..
NAMLCFTC receives 8,000 questionnaires from private sector
Bollywood Singer Vishal Dadlani gets injured in accident, concert postponed
Price of 24-Karat gold per tola decreases by Rs4,700 in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest 13 suspects from different areas2 minutes ago
-
12 dead, 1567 injured in 1356 RTCs in Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker4 minutes ago
-
SDSWO's Chairman expresses condolences on demise of Dr Aakash Ansari12 minutes ago
-
President, PM laud security forces for eliminating 15 Khwarij in KP operations21 minutes ago
-
Six gas meters severed over violations22 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive in full swing in Muzaffargarh22 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police take action against corruption31 minutes ago
-
Lahooti Festival inaugurated in Larkana, Culture Minister pays tribute to late Aakash Ansari31 minutes ago
-
Jalalpur Public School to be handed over to PEF42 minutes ago
-
Police bust 19 gangs, arrest 57 dangerous criminals in DG Khan42 minutes ago
-
15 Khwarij killed in two separate operations in KP42 minutes ago