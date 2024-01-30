Naqvi Opens DG Khan Institute Of Cardiology Hospital
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 08:53 PM
Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday inaugurated 133 bedded DG Khan Institute of Cardiology besides multi-million road projects to facilitate the people of the area
After inaugurating health facilities, he inspected 'Accident & Emergency' and other wards.
All wards and departments of state-of-the-art hospitals are fully functional for medical facilities.
During a briefing, the caretaker CM was told that Angiography, CTscan and other facilities are being conducted at the hospital.
Later, speaking to journalists, Mohsin Naqvi stated that it was the responsibility of doctors, nurses, paramedics and staffers of the cardiology department to maintain the standard of the hospital.
He informed that poor people of the area would benefit from the facilities being extended there.
Earlier, the caretaker CM also opened three main arteries to connect roads including Kotla Naseer to Hafizabad Kot Mitthan, Sanima Sadaat and Alipur-Jatoi roads which have been constructed with multi-million rupees.
