Naqvi Orders Action Against Smoke-emitting Kilns

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2023 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Sunday ordered immediate closure of smoke-emitting kilns and action against the owners under the anti-smog measures, the CM office sources told APP.

They said that Naqvi, while on his way to Nishtar Hospital Multan, stopped at Shujaabad Road after seeing black smoke being emitted by a brick-kiln.

He went to the kiln and inquired from the workers about their conditions.

The CM expressed displeasure with the kiln owners for not implementing the measures ordered by the government to tackle smog. He ordered action against the kiln owners for not adopting the zig-zag technology.

The chief minister summoned the DC Multan and ordered him to take action and submit a report to his office.

