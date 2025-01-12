Naqvi pays homage to martyred traffic police personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday paid homage to Traffic Police personnel Zubair Shah, who was martyred in a firing incident by unidentified assailants in Sector I-9, in the federal capital.

In a statement, the minister expressed his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family, saying, "We stand with the grieving family in this hour of sorrow."

He also urged for the immediate arrest of the culprits, directing authorities to bring them to justice swiftly and ensure that Zubair Shah's family receives justice.

Furthermore, Mohsin Naqvi assured that the government would take full care of the martyrs' family.