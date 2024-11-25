Naqvi pays tribute to martyred Constable Mubashir, vows justice against violent protesters

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed profound grief and paid tribute to Constable Mubashir, who was martyred while performing his duty during violent protests near Hakla

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed profound grief and paid tribute to Constable Mubashir, who was martyred while performing his duty during violent protests near Hakla.

In a heartfelt statement, the minister extended condolences and solidarity to the family of the martyred officer, acknowledging his ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. "Constable Mubashir achieved the honorable rank of martyrdom while fulfilling his responsibilities," Naqvi stated, emphasizing the bravery and dedication of the late officer.

Minister Naqvi condemned the violence, pledging swift action against those responsible.

"The perpetrators of this violence will be brought to justice," he assured. He further vowed that all elements responsible for this tragic incident would face the full extent of the law.

Reiterating his support, Naqvi expressed deep sympathy for the bereaved family, stating, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Constable Mubashir. We stand united with them in their time of grief."

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with authorities ramping up efforts to ensure accountability for the tragic loss of life.