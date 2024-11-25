Open Menu

Naqvi Pays Tribute To Martyred Constable Mubashir, Vows Justice Against Violent Protesters

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2024 | 08:45 PM

Naqvi pays tribute to martyred Constable Mubashir, vows justice against violent protesters

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed profound grief and paid tribute to Constable Mubashir, who was martyred while performing his duty during violent protests near Hakla

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed profound grief and paid tribute to Constable Mubashir, who was martyred while performing his duty during violent protests near Hakla.

In a heartfelt statement, the minister extended condolences and solidarity to the family of the martyred officer, acknowledging his ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. "Constable Mubashir achieved the honorable rank of martyrdom while fulfilling his responsibilities," Naqvi stated, emphasizing the bravery and dedication of the late officer.

Minister Naqvi condemned the violence, pledging swift action against those responsible.

"The perpetrators of this violence will be brought to justice," he assured. He further vowed that all elements responsible for this tragic incident would face the full extent of the law.

Reiterating his support, Naqvi expressed deep sympathy for the bereaved family, stating, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Constable Mubashir. We stand united with them in their time of grief."

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with authorities ramping up efforts to ensure accountability for the tragic loss of life.

Related Topics

Condemnation Interior Minister Family All

Recent Stories

Two killed, several injured in RYK road accident

Two killed, several injured in RYK road accident

1 second ago
 Belarusian Minister for Military Industry calls on ..

Belarusian Minister for Military Industry calls on Khawaja Muhammad Asif

3 seconds ago
 Intention to weak country not unacceptable, unbear ..

Intention to weak country not unacceptable, unbearable & intolerable: Nasir Shah

5 minutes ago
 'Existential challenge': plastic pollution treaty ..

'Existential challenge': plastic pollution treaty talks begin

5 minutes ago
 Strengthening police-press bond for public Safety: ..

Strengthening police-press bond for public Safety: DIG

5 minutes ago
 Suspect arrested for kidnapping, killing friend fo ..

Suspect arrested for kidnapping, killing friend for money

10 minutes ago
Samina terms PTI’s protest as conspiracy to push ..

Samina terms PTI’s protest as conspiracy to push country towards chaos

4 minutes ago
 Integration of material science with community nee ..

Integration of material science with community needs imperative: experts

5 minutes ago
 Paper board mills’ boiler sealed

Paper board mills’ boiler sealed

5 minutes ago
 Various LESCO feeders to face shutdown tomorrow

Various LESCO feeders to face shutdown tomorrow

5 minutes ago
 Woman killed, spouse, 3 children injured in road a ..

Woman killed, spouse, 3 children injured in road accident

5 minutes ago
 Three killed, five injured in Neelum valley jeep a ..

Three killed, five injured in Neelum valley jeep accident

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan