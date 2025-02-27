Naqvi Pays Tribute To PAF On The 6th Anniversary Of Operation Swift Retort
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid rich tribute to the brave Shaheens of the Pakistan Air Force on the 6th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort. He said that on 27th February 2019, Pakistani Shaheens defeated the enemy and gave a befitting response to their aggression, showcasing exceptional professionalism and bravery. He stated that the Pakistan Air Force is always ready to defend the country's airspace, and the entire nation pays glowing tribute to heroes who thwarted the nefarious designs of the enemy.
Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistan Air Force, while demonstrating its professional capabilities, has destroyed the arrogance of the enemy’s air power.
He added that Pakistani Shaheens wrote an unforgettable story of courage, bravery, and valor, and the nation takes huge pride in it.
He highlighted that 27th February is a golden chapter in the history of the Pakistan Air Force, and the entire nation will forever honor the remarkable services of the heroes of PAF. He said Operation Swift Retort is a historic operation where Pakistan delivered a swift and effective response to airspace violation by the enemy.
"We are proud of the PAF's success and salute the unmatched spirit of its brave personnel," Mohsin Naqvi concluded.
