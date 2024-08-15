Naqvi Pays Tribute To Police For Foiling Terrorist Attack In Taunsa
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2024 | 09:05 PM
Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi Thursday paid tribute to the police for foiling a terrorist attack on a police checkpoint in Taunsa
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi Thursday paid tribute to the police for foiling a terrorist attack on a police checkpoint in Taunsa.
The minister, in a news statement said that the brave officers stationed at the checkpoint thwarted the nefarious designs of the khwarij with bravery.
The interior minister commended the brave personnel of Punjab Police who foiled the terrorist attack.
He said the police responded promptly and courageously to the cowardly attack by the khwarij.
He praised the courageous young personnel of Punjab Police who foiled the attack, saying that we were proud of the brave officials of Punjab Police.
