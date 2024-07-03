Naqvi pays tribute to policemen martyred in Kandhkot attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday condemned the attack on a police check post in the Kacha area of Kandhkot and paid tribute to the two policemen who laid down their lives in the line of duty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday condemned the attack on a police check post in the Kacha area of Kandhkot and paid tribute to the two policemen who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

He praised the police who valiantly countered the attackers, resulting in the death of one of the attackers.

The minister expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred policemen, saying," We equally share their grief".

He prayed to the Almighty for early recovery of the injured and and patience to the bereaved families of martyred policemen.