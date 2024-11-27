Open Menu

Naqvi Praises Police For Foil Terrorist Attack At Punjab-KP Border

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2024 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday lauded the Punjab Police for successfully thwarting a terrorist attack at the Lakhani Check Post, located at the Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border.

In his statement, Naqvi praised the courage and determination of the police officers and personnel who bravely countered the attack. “The police have once again defeated the nefarious plans of terrorists and safeguarded the nation,” he said.

The minister congratulated Punjab Police Commander IG Usman Anwar and his team for their effective leadership and performance. “Punjab Police has a proud history of courage and bravery, and this success further adds to their legacy,” Naqvi added.

The swift action of the police not only averted potential loss of life but also sent a strong message to those seeking to disrupt peace in the region. Naqvi expressed his gratitude for their dedication to protecting the country and its citizens.

