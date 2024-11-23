Naqvi Praises Security Forces For Successful Operations In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lauded the security forces for their successful operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, resulting in the elimination of three terrorists.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the minister commended the swift and decisive actions of the security forces, which thwarted the nefarious plans of the militants. “We salute the security forces for bringing three extremist terrorists to a shameful end. Their prompt response has safeguarded the nation from potential harm,” said Naqvi.
He further emphasized the nation's unwavering pride in its brave security personnel and reiterated the government's firm stance against terrorism. “We will not allow extremist terrorists to find refuge anywhere in Pakistan,” he declared, adding, “With the support of the nation, we will continue to eradicate terrorism from its roots.”
The operations, conducted in a challenging environment, reflect the commitment of the security forces to ensuring peace and stability in the region.
