Open Menu

Naqvi Praises Security Forces For Successful Operations In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Naqvi praises security forces for successful operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lauded the security forces for their successful operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, resulting in the elimination of three terrorists.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the minister commended the swift and decisive actions of the security forces, which thwarted the nefarious plans of the militants. “We salute the security forces for bringing three extremist terrorists to a shameful end. Their prompt response has safeguarded the nation from potential harm,” said Naqvi.

He further emphasized the nation's unwavering pride in its brave security personnel and reiterated the government's firm stance against terrorism. “We will not allow extremist terrorists to find refuge anywhere in Pakistan,” he declared, adding, “With the support of the nation, we will continue to eradicate terrorism from its roots.”

The operations, conducted in a challenging environment, reflect the commitment of the security forces to ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Militants Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Interior Minister From Government

Recent Stories

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

2 hours ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

2 hours ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

2 hours ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

3 hours ago
 Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

4 hours ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

5 hours ago
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

7 hours ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

7 hours ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

9 hours ago
 PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all c ..

PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan