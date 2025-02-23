Naqvi praises security forces for two successful operations against Khawarji in Dera

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has praised the security forces for conducting two successful operations against Khawarji terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that the security forces once again took timely action, eliminating seven Khawarji terrorists.

He further said that by bringing these seven Khawarji terrorists to a grim end, the security forces have thwarted their nefarious plans. He commended the security forces for their success in neutralizing these threats and emphasized that their operations are highly commendable.

He also made it clear that the nation is united in the fight against Khawarji terrorists and stands firmly with the security forces. He added that the nation takes great pride in the professionalism and bravery of its security forces.