Naqvi Praises Swift Action By Security Forces In Bannu
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The valiant security forces successfully neutralized three Kharijite terrorists in a decisive operation in Bannu on Friday, earning widespread praise for their professionalism and bravery.
Minister for Interior, Mohsin Naqvi, lauded the forces for their swift and effective action, describing the operation as a significant victory against terrorism.
"The security forces have displayed unparalleled bravery and professional excellence in foiling the malicious intentions of these terrorists," Naqvi said in a statement.
The operation comes amid heightened security challenges in the region, where militant activities have posed a persistent threat to peace and stability. The eliminated terrorists were reportedly involved in planning and executing attacks aimed at destabilizing the area, according to intelligence reports.
Naqvi emphasized the critical role of the nation in supporting the armed forces in their ongoing efforts to eradicate terrorism.
"Kharijite terrorists are a burden on Pakistan's soil," he remarked, pledging that the government, with the support of its people, would work tirelessly to eliminate this menace permanently.
Minister reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of every citizen. "With the nation’s unwavering support, we will leave no stone unturned in eradicating this scourge forever," he stated.
The operation in Bannu highlights the security forces' resolve to maintain peace and stability in the face of ongoing challenges. As the nation commends their efforts, officials stress the importance of vigilance and cooperation from citizens to thwart future threats effectively.
This latest development serves as a reminder of the ongoing battle against terrorism in Pakistan and the unyielding spirit of those on the frontlines.
