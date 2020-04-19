Naqvi praises women sanitary staff working amid COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Mayor Islamabad Syed Zeshan Naqvi on Sunday highly praised the contributions of women sanitary staff of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), kept the Capital clean amid risk of coronavirus outbreak.

Talking to APP, he said that in this difficult time, sanitary workers specially women were serving and playing great role in keeping the city clean amid risk of COVID-19.

He said that a total of 570 women sanitary workers were part of the sanitation staff of MCI who used to collect garbage on daily basis and sweeping each street of the city.

Maliha Hussain, a social activist, said that the sanitary workers specially women are working these days amid risk of lives adding that all the sanitary workers and specially women workers should be praised for their services.

She said that most of the women sanitary staff either working in Capital Development Authority (CDA) or Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) should be hailed for their hardwork.

She said that the authority should ensure protective equipment to the sanitary workers specially working in collection of tons of garbage from each street of the city.