Open Menu

Naqvi Presides Meeting, Directs NADRA To Make National Registration Policy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Naqvi presides meeting, directs NADRA to make national registration policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi while presiding over a review meeting regarding National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) on Thursday directed to make National Registration Policy.

The minister in a meeting said that authenticity of identity card and citizenship is of utmost importance, therefore, a comprehensive policy should be evolved in this regard.

He also directed to develop consensus of all provinces on this policy because union council has the status of foundation and access of NADRA to Union Councils is necessary in this connection.

He said that the policy will make citizen's registration transparent and foolproof.

The new policy will also prevent illegal registration of citizenship, due to which the issue of releasing identity cards and passports to foreigners came to light, the minister said.

The plan to increase NADRA centers in six major cities was also reviewed in a meeting.

Apart from Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi, Multan had been decided to be included in this plan. The plan should be finalized and implemented in the next few days, so that people could avoid unnecessary rush and hassle, said the Interior Minister.

NADRA counters should also be started in service centers for the convenience of the people, he directed.

Home Minister's visits and subsequent measures have reduced the waiting time from 120 minutes to 75 minutes, Mohsin Naqvi was informed in a briefing. However, the minister directed measures to further reduce waiting time.

At present NADRA registration is 85% of the total population, the minster was briefed.

Secretary Interior Khurram Ali Agha, Chairman NADRA Lieutenant General Mohammad Munir Afsar and senior officers also participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Interior Minister Rawalpindi Ali Agha Citizenship All From

Recent Stories

Govt running campaign to create awareness about he ..

Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave

1 hour ago
 ‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confid ..

‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework a ..

Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

8 hours ago
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's d ..

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors

17 hours ago
 Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risk ..

Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit

17 hours ago
 DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about proje ..

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

17 hours ago
 Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action again ..

Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

17 hours ago
 Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increas ..

Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..

17 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan