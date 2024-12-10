Open Menu

Naqvi Reaffirms Commitment To Human Rights On International Human Rights Day

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi delivered a powerful message on the occasion of International Human Rights Day, highlighting the importance of equality, religious freedom, and the protection of fundamental rights for all citizens in Pakistan.

In his statement, Naqvi emphasized the timeless teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), describing them as a universal message of human rights for all of humanity. "islam is a champion of human rights," he said, reiterating the faith's foundational principles of justice and equality.

Naqvi assured that every citizen in Pakistan is entitled to equal rights, while minorities enjoy complete religious freedom.

He underscored that ensuring basic human rights is the defining characteristic of any civilized society and affirmed the state's Primary responsibility to protect these rights.

"The government is firmly committed to safeguarding human rights," Naqvi stated, calling for a renewed dedication from all segments of society to uphold the rights and dignity of every individual.

On this significant day, Naqvi urged citizens to reaffirm their commitment to the protection and promotion of human rights, ensuring a just and inclusive society for future generations.

