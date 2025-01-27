Naqvi Strengthens Pak-US Ties In Key Meeting With Congressman Alexander Green
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi held an important meeting with US congressman Alexander Green, a prominent member of the Congressional Finance Committee, to discuss mutual interests and strengthen Pakistan-U.S. relations.
During the meeting, Naqvi highlighted the challenges Pakistan faces, including incidents of terrorism and cross-border infiltration from Afghanistan. He also expressed his appreciation for Congressman Green's consistent support for Pakistan, particularly his assistance to earthquake and flood victims.
The minister commended Green’s principled stance on the Palestine issue, acknowledging his vocal support for the cause as "commendable and widely appreciated."
"Pakistan-U.S. relations are experiencing a positive shift," said Naqvi, expressing optimism about further strengthening ties between the two nations in the coming days.
Congressman Green reaffirmed his commitment to fostering goodwill, announcing plans to visit Pakistan again soon. "I have visited Pakistan four times to support its people during natural disasters, and I will continue to stand in solidarity with them," he said.
The meeting was attended by Pakistan’s Consul General in Houston, Muhammad Aftab Chaudhry, and prominent Pakistani-American businessman Tahir Javed, who lauded the growing cooperation between the two countries.
This high-level engagement underscores the mutual commitment to enhancing diplomatic and humanitarian collaboration between Pakistan and the United States.
Recent Stories
Al Khair Voluntary Award honours 75 volunteers in ninth edition in Hatta
Justice Ayesha A. Malik of SC recuses to hear case about Section 221-A of Custom ..
China's manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in January
SC withdraws contempt notice against additional registrar judicial
Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of SCQ
Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violate international law: Arab Leag ..
UAE President declares 2025 as the Year of Community
ADNOC Gas strengthens partnership with JERA Global Markets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2025
Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement of Palestinian people
Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Palestinians from their land
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Lukashenko for winning presidential polls4 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits killed in encounter with police4 minutes ago
-
Shab-e-Meraj to be observed tonight4 minutes ago
-
ICT Police crackdown on kite flying and selling: six nabbed4 minutes ago
-
WD taking steps to conserve wildlife5 minutes ago
-
Youth Council formed under PM’s special instructions5 minutes ago
-
Naqvi strengthens Pak-US ties in key meeting with congressman Alexander Green5 minutes ago
-
Justice Ayesha A. Malik of SC recuses to hear case about Section 221-A of Customs Act34 minutes ago
-
SC withdraws contempt notice against additional registrar judicial40 minutes ago
-
JKSDMI leadership briefs deputy speaker of the House of Commons on Kashmir lobby campaign1 hour ago
-
Govt providing all possible facilities to expatriates to invest in country2 hours ago
-
Chinese embassy contradicts news article2 hours ago