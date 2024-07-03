Naqvi strongly condemns Bajaur blast

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday strongly condemned the explosion in the Damadola area of Bajaur killing former senator Hidayatullah and three other persons.

The minister expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

He said that every segment of society had made invaluable sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, and the great sacrifices of the martyrs would always be remembered.