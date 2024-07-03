Open Menu

Naqvi Strongly Condemns Bajaur Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2024 | 11:48 PM

Naqvi strongly condemns Bajaur blast

Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday strongly condemned the explosion in the Damadola area of Bajaur killing former senator Hidayatullah and three other persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday strongly condemned the explosion in the Damadola area of Bajaur killing former senator Hidayatullah and three other persons.

The minister expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

He said that every segment of society had made invaluable sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, and the great sacrifices of the martyrs would always be remembered.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed

Recent Stories

PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gain ..

PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..

9 minutes ago
 Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Sh ..

Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..

9 minutes ago
 Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promot ..

Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace

9 minutes ago
 Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: ..

Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah

9 minutes ago
 DC Murree directs for timely completion of develop ..

DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects

9 minutes ago
 All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istek ..

All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana

19 minutes ago
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cult ..

2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes

19 minutes ago
 Distt admin to speed up action against dengue

Distt admin to speed up action against dengue

19 minutes ago
 NCMEC, Meta, launch Urdu version of TakeItDown por ..

NCMEC, Meta, launch Urdu version of TakeItDown portal to combat online child exp ..

19 minutes ago
 Naqvi pays tribute to policemen martyred in Kandhk ..

Naqvi pays tribute to policemen martyred in Kandhkot attack

1 minute ago
 Dacoits gang busted in DIKhan; stolen car, cash re ..

Dacoits gang busted in DIKhan; stolen car, cash recovered

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Navy conducts successful firing of surfac ..

Pakistan Navy conducts successful firing of surface-to-air missiles

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan