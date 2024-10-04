Open Menu

Naqvi Takes Aerial View Of Twin Cities To Review Security Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2024 | 08:12 PM

Naqvi takes aerial view of twin cities to review security arrangements

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday took an aerial view of twin cities, reviewing the security arrangements and the overall situation on the ground

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday took an aerial view of twin cities, reviewing the security arrangements and the overall situation on the ground.

During the inspection, the minister expressed satisfaction with the security measures in place.

He also issued strict instructions to deal firmly with any disruptive elements, stating that no one will be allowed to disturb the peace and security of the capital.

"The Islamabad administration and police are fully prepared to handle any situation," said Minister Naqvi, reaffirming the government's commitment to maintaining law and order.

He emphasised that every possible step will be taken to protect the lives and property of citizens and ensure the continuation of peace and stability in the region.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Law And Order Interior Minister Government

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is taking practical steps t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is taking practical steps to bring the Muslim Ummah close ..

24 minutes ago
 Oil extends gains, jobs report lifts Wall Street

Oil extends gains, jobs report lifts Wall Street

58 minutes ago
 ECP adjourns tribunal change case till Oct 9

ECP adjourns tribunal change case till Oct 9

57 minutes ago
 SIDB KP notifies Rs.36000 minimum wage

SIDB KP notifies Rs.36000 minimum wage

58 minutes ago
 Livestock sector contributing greatly to stabilise ..

Livestock sector contributing greatly to stabilise economy: minister

58 minutes ago
 Traversaal.ai from Pakistan wins Meta APAC AI Acce ..

Traversaal.ai from Pakistan wins Meta APAC AI Accelerator Finals in Singapore

59 minutes ago
Companies awarded rain-hit road construction contr ..

Companies awarded rain-hit road construction contracts asked to commence work: M ..

59 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates Pakistan’s largest students ..

Minister inaugurates Pakistan’s largest students’ financial aid scheme

59 minutes ago
 National fastest competition on Oct 8

National fastest competition on Oct 8

1 hour ago
 US DCM explores Lahore’s rich, diverse culture o ..

US DCM explores Lahore’s rich, diverse culture on inaugural visit

1 hour ago
 Gilani acknowledges invaluable contributions of te ..

Gilani acknowledges invaluable contributions of teachers to society

1 hour ago
 Mauritius to hold legislative election on November ..

Mauritius to hold legislative election on November 10

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan