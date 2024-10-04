Naqvi Takes Aerial View Of Twin Cities To Review Security Arrangements
Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2024 | 08:12 PM
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday took an aerial view of twin cities, reviewing the security arrangements and the overall situation on the ground
During the inspection, the minister expressed satisfaction with the security measures in place.
He also issued strict instructions to deal firmly with any disruptive elements, stating that no one will be allowed to disturb the peace and security of the capital.
"The Islamabad administration and police are fully prepared to handle any situation," said Minister Naqvi, reaffirming the government's commitment to maintaining law and order.
He emphasised that every possible step will be taken to protect the lives and property of citizens and ensure the continuation of peace and stability in the region.
