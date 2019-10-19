Naqvi terms Larkana by-election peoples' verdict against PPP

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :The Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, has said Pakistan Peoples Party's defeat in the Larkana by-election was a verdict of the people against the the ruling party's misrule and corruption in Sindh.

He expressed these views while addressing a public meeting organized outside Hyderabad Press Club here late Friday to pay tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Firdous Shamim praised the Prime Minister for providing great leadership to the country, expressing the hope that the economic woes will begin to fade in the coming year.

He said the PPP's bad governance and corruption had turned it into an anti Sindh party.�"The people have rejected the PPP," he underlined.

Naqvi asked why JUI-F's leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman wanted to take out long march and stage sit-in protest in Islamabad.�He told that the Prime Minister had formed a committee to negotiate with the JUI-F's leadership over the issue.

The PTI Sindh's President MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh said the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should start a movement to end HIV, AIDS and malnutrition from Sindh instead of a movement against the central government.�"If you don't start such a movement than we will do," Sheikh warned.

He blamed the PPP for embezzling the public funds and for not being able to even clear the solid waste from Karachi's neighborhoods.

The PTI leader said he personally visited Larkana prior to the October 17 by-election and witnessed a dearth of enthusiasm in support of the PPP in that district.

In a rejoinder to Bilawal's objection on the presence of Rangers inside the polling stations, Sheikh reminded him that the PPP won by-election in Ghotki two months ago but even there Rangers was deployed at the polling stations.�He said the Rangers was deployed on the order of Election Commission of Pakistan.

He shot back at the criticism over Prime Minister Imran Khan for allegedly being a selected PM, saying that Imran Khan had emerged as a leader not only of Pakistan but of the Muslim Ummah.�Sheikh said the actual purpose of JUI-F's long march was to put pressure on the government to ensure release of the imprisoned leaders of the former ruling political parties.

The MNA Nuzhat Pathan said the PPP was no longer a party of Bhuttos since Former President Asif Ali Zardari took reigns of the party after martyrdom of former PM and PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto. The MNA said Imran Khan was lifting the country from the quagmire of bag governance, corruption and nepotism in which the PPP and PML-N governments had plunged the country.