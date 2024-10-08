Naqvi to review SCO summit preparations and beautification of Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired an important meeting at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to review preparations and arrangements for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

The meeting also focused on the beautification efforts underway in Islamabad and other development projects.

During the session, Minister Naqvi emphasized the need for extensive beautification of key areas, particularly the Red Zone and VIP routes.

He directed that attractive landscaping be implemented along major roads and instructed that the entire city be adorned with vibrant flowers and decorative lights in preparation for the international event.

Minister Naqvi highlighted the importance of completing renovation work on the Jinnah Convention Center, assigning the task of finishing the project promptly.

He stressed the significance of hosting the SCO Summit, noting it as a reflection of the government's successful foreign policy efforts.

"Special attention must be given to the beautification and cleanliness of Islamabad, with a focus on VIP routes and the Red Zone," said Naqvi.

He added that these measures were vital to enhancing the city's appearance ahead of the summit.

Security arrangements for the SCO Summit were also reviewed during the meeting.

The Interior Minister gave clear directives to take firm action against illegal housing societies, stressing the importance of keeping Islamabad free from unauthorized constructions and encroachments.

“There should be no leniency in actions to remove illegal constructions in the city,” Naqvi stated firmly.

In addition to the summit preparations, the meeting addressed public health concerns, particularly dengue prevention.

Minister Naqvi instructed the Commissioners of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to work together to enhance coordination in boundary areas and to focus on eliminating dengue breeding grounds through joint operations.

The Interior Minister further emphasized that surveillance should be intensified around areas where dengue cases have been reported.

Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, provided a detailed briefing on the progress of preparations for the SCO Summit, ensuring that all necessary arrangements were on track.