Naqvi To Review SCO Summit Preparations And Beautification Of Islamabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired an important meeting at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to review preparations and arrangements for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.
The meeting also focused on the beautification efforts underway in Islamabad and other development projects.
During the session, Minister Naqvi emphasized the need for extensive beautification of key areas, particularly the Red Zone and VIP routes.
He directed that attractive landscaping be implemented along major roads and instructed that the entire city be adorned with vibrant flowers and decorative lights in preparation for the international event.
Minister Naqvi highlighted the importance of completing renovation work on the Jinnah Convention Center, assigning the task of finishing the project promptly.
He stressed the significance of hosting the SCO Summit, noting it as a reflection of the government's successful foreign policy efforts.
"Special attention must be given to the beautification and cleanliness of Islamabad, with a focus on VIP routes and the Red Zone," said Naqvi.
He added that these measures were vital to enhancing the city's appearance ahead of the summit.
Security arrangements for the SCO Summit were also reviewed during the meeting.
The Interior Minister gave clear directives to take firm action against illegal housing societies, stressing the importance of keeping Islamabad free from unauthorized constructions and encroachments.
“There should be no leniency in actions to remove illegal constructions in the city,” Naqvi stated firmly.
In addition to the summit preparations, the meeting addressed public health concerns, particularly dengue prevention.
Minister Naqvi instructed the Commissioners of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to work together to enhance coordination in boundary areas and to focus on eliminating dengue breeding grounds through joint operations.
The Interior Minister further emphasized that surveillance should be intensified around areas where dengue cases have been reported.
Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, provided a detailed briefing on the progress of preparations for the SCO Summit, ensuring that all necessary arrangements were on track.
Recent Stories
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..
Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024
Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide
Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana
SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..
KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..
Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters
Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP
Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 4 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF recovers 37.183 kg drugs in 11 operations1 minute ago
-
Ongoing climate offers golden opportunity for mango orchards2 minutes ago
-
Five killed, 10 injured in Motorway accident41 minutes ago
-
AC inspects vegetable market prices in Nowshera Virkan41 minutes ago
-
Dr. Mukhtar highlights urgent need for resilient health systems amid global challenges41 minutes ago
-
19th anniversary of 2005 Earthquake observed as national disaster awareness day51 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad initiates strict action against violations of health standards and price control51 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, four injured as car collides with tractor trolley51 minutes ago
-
Accident claims two lives52 minutes ago
-
IT parks set to become hubs of innovation, generate job opportunities for youth1 hour ago
-
Smog control measures: 23 vehicles seized, fines imposed Rs 250,000 to 33 offenders1 hour ago
-
Authorities crack down on encroachments in Nowshera Virkan1 hour ago