Open Menu

Naqvi To Review SCO Summit Preparations And Beautification Of Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Naqvi to review SCO summit preparations and beautification of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired an important meeting at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to review preparations and arrangements for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

The meeting also focused on the beautification efforts underway in Islamabad and other development projects.

During the session, Minister Naqvi emphasized the need for extensive beautification of key areas, particularly the Red Zone and VIP routes.

He directed that attractive landscaping be implemented along major roads and instructed that the entire city be adorned with vibrant flowers and decorative lights in preparation for the international event.

Minister Naqvi highlighted the importance of completing renovation work on the Jinnah Convention Center, assigning the task of finishing the project promptly.

He stressed the significance of hosting the SCO Summit, noting it as a reflection of the government's successful foreign policy efforts.

"Special attention must be given to the beautification and cleanliness of Islamabad, with a focus on VIP routes and the Red Zone," said Naqvi.

He added that these measures were vital to enhancing the city's appearance ahead of the summit.

Security arrangements for the SCO Summit were also reviewed during the meeting.

The Interior Minister gave clear directives to take firm action against illegal housing societies, stressing the importance of keeping Islamabad free from unauthorized constructions and encroachments.

“There should be no leniency in actions to remove illegal constructions in the city,” Naqvi stated firmly.

In addition to the summit preparations, the meeting addressed public health concerns, particularly dengue prevention.

Minister Naqvi instructed the Commissioners of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to work together to enhance coordination in boundary areas and to focus on eliminating dengue breeding grounds through joint operations.

The Interior Minister further emphasized that surveillance should be intensified around areas where dengue cases have been reported.

Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, provided a detailed briefing on the progress of preparations for the SCO Summit, ensuring that all necessary arrangements were on track.

Related Topics

Islamabad Dengue Interior Minister Red Zone Rawalpindi Progress Muhammad Ali Shanghai Cooperation Organization Capital Development Authority Event All From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performanc ..

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..

47 minutes ago
 Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continu ..

Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

14 hours ago
 Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect ..

Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy

14 hours ago
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: R ..

PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana

14 hours ago
 SU extends deadline for filling out online forms f ..

SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..

14 hours ago
 KMC to extend all possible support for constructio ..

KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..

14 hours ago
 Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral ..

Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters

14 hours ago
 Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign i ..

Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP

14 hours ago
 Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire ..

Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 4 ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan