Naqvi, US Envoy Discuss Strengthening Ties, Modernizing Law Enforcement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2024 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Federal minister for interior Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday met here with acting US ambassador Natalie Baker along with INL country director Line Nelson to discuss bilateral relations and enhanced cooperation between Pakistan and the United States.

During the discussion, Ambassador Baker expressed condolences for the recent martyrdom of police and Rangers personnel in Islamabad. The meeting covered a range of topics, including strengthening Pakistan-U.S. relations, advancing law enforcement collaboration, and preparations for hosting the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Minister Naqvi highlighted Pakistan's vision to modernize the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) along the lines of the FBI, with the U.S. agreeing to provide support for this transformation. It was also agreed that the US would assist in modernizing Pakistan's National Forensic Agency to meet contemporary challenges.

"Enhancing the capacity of law enforcement agencies and equipping civil armed forces with modern tools are top priorities to counter terrorism and manage emergencies," Naqvi stated.

Ambassador Baker reaffirmed U.S. support in these efforts and commended Pakistan’s commitment to improving law enforcement. She also praised the successful organization of a police officers' passing-out parade, congratulating Minister Naqvi on the achievement.

The meeting underscored the strong and long-standing relations between Pakistan and the U.S., emphasizing mutual goals for security and cooperation. Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Ali Agha and Additional Interior Secretary Riffat Mukhtar Raja were also present at the occasion.

