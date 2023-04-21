Naqvi visits Kacha area to inspect anti-terrorist operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Friday paid a visit to the Kacha area in Rahim Yar Khan to express his support for the ongoing counter-terrorism operation and to boost the morale of Punjab Police.

He was accompanied by Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, Punjab Chief Secretary, IG Police, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Additional IG (CTD), Additional IG (Special Branch), Secretary C&W and other senior officials of law enforcement agencies, according to CM's spokesman here.

The CM met with police officials who were involved in the operation and commended their bravery and dedication. He extended Eid greetings to them and urged them to continue their efforts to establish peace in the area.

Expressing satisfaction on the ongoing operation, the CM stated that significant progress had been made against the terrorists in the area.

He emphasized that the Punjab Police was proud of the courageous officers and jawans who were working tirelessly to establish peace in the Kacha area.

The chief minister vowed to eradicate the hideouts of the terrorists and to establish permanent infrastructure to ensure that these elements were not thrive again.

Mohsin Naqvi, IG police and policemen raised slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Punjab Police Zindabad."Earlier in the day, the caretaker CM was briefed by the IG Police about the ongoing operation in the Kacha area at the city airport.

Expressing satisfaction with the success of the operation, the CM reiterated his commitment to establishing peace in the Kacha area. "I come here with high officials to boost the morale of the police," he added.