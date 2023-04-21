UrduPoint.com

Naqvi Visits Kacha Area To Inspect Anti-terrorist Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Naqvi visits Kacha area to inspect anti-terrorist operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Friday paid a visit to the Kacha area in Rahim Yar Khan to express his support for the ongoing counter-terrorism operation and to boost the morale of Punjab Police.

He was accompanied by Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, Punjab Chief Secretary, IG Police, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Additional IG (CTD), Additional IG (Special Branch), Secretary C&W and other senior officials of law enforcement agencies, according to CM's spokesman here.

The CM met with police officials who were involved in the operation and commended their bravery and dedication. He extended Eid greetings to them and urged them to continue their efforts to establish peace in the area.

Expressing satisfaction on the ongoing operation, the CM stated that significant progress had been made against the terrorists in the area.

He emphasized that the Punjab Police was proud of the courageous officers and jawans who were working tirelessly to establish peace in the Kacha area.

The chief minister vowed to eradicate the hideouts of the terrorists and to establish permanent infrastructure to ensure that these elements were not thrive again.

Mohsin Naqvi, IG police and policemen raised slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Punjab Police Zindabad."Earlier in the day, the caretaker CM was briefed by the IG Police about the ongoing operation in the Kacha area at the city airport.

Expressing satisfaction with the success of the operation, the CM reiterated his commitment to establishing peace in the Kacha area. "I come here with high officials to boost the morale of the police," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Police Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Visit Rahim Yar Khan Progress Airport

Recent Stories

Hammad withdraws from Punjab Assembly race to serv ..

Hammad withdraws from Punjab Assembly race to serve in federal government

31 minutes ago
 Singer Komal Rizvi announces surprise wedding with ..

Singer Komal Rizvi announces surprise wedding with Silicon Valley CEO

36 minutes ago
 Shujaat urges Single Election Day for Pakistan

Shujaat urges Single Election Day for Pakistan

42 minutes ago
 Coalition govt initiates talks with PTI for elect ..

Coalition govt initiates talks with PTI for election date: Sources

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan to start tickets review process from to ..

Imran Khan to start tickets review process from tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid Al Fitr prayers

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid Al Fitr prayers

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.