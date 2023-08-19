Open Menu

Naqvi Visits PIC, Orders Expedition Of Bypass Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2023 | 08:21 PM

Naqvi visits PIC, orders expedition of bypass operations

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the Punjab Institute of Cardiology to assess the medical facilities. During his visit, he examined the hospital's wards and private rooms and addressed the need for more surgeons to reduce the backlog of bypass operations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the Punjab Institute of Cardiology to assess the medical facilities. During his visit, he examined the hospital's wards and private rooms and addressed the need for more surgeons to reduce the backlog of bypass operations.

Mohsin Naqvi approved a plan to upgrade the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, starting with the emergency ward on the ground floor. He emphasized the use of existing resources for improvements rather than new constructions.

The Chief Minister praised the hospital's efforts in ensuring infection-free operation theatres and interacted with patients, expressing his wishes for their recovery. Mohsin Naqvi directed the hospital administration to expedite bypass operations and angiography procedures. He also called for enhancements in waiting areas, private rooms, and ICUs, along with the construction of new wards. A board meeting of the PIC will determine further actions, with the Punjab government committed to providing necessary resources for hospital improvements.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Visit Punjab Institute Of Cardiology

Recent Stories

Case of Journalist Jan Mahar high-profile, inspect ..

Case of Journalist Jan Mahar high-profile, inspecting all aspects: Odho

7 minutes ago
 Saudi Hajj & Umrah minister's visit to Pakistan hi ..

Saudi Hajj & Umrah minister's visit to Pakistan highlights bilateral significanc ..

7 minutes ago
 8th Color & Chem Expo begins in Lahore

8th Color & Chem Expo begins in Lahore

7 minutes ago
 20-member committee to review Jaranwala incident, ..

20-member committee to review Jaranwala incident, supervise rehabilitation: Tah ..

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram e ..

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram emphasizes quality medical rese ..

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi observes i ..

Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi observes inaugural ceremony of expansion ..

8 minutes ago
World Humanitarian Day observed with theme "no ma ..

World Humanitarian Day observed with theme "no matter what "

7 minutes ago
 District Election Commissioner Hyderabad transferr ..

District Election Commissioner Hyderabad transferred

7 minutes ago
 Chief Khateeb Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Muhammad ..

Chief Khateeb Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Quraishi condemns Jara ..

7 minutes ago
 Proper birth spacing essential for children's heal ..

Proper birth spacing essential for children's health, well-being and better futu ..

7 minutes ago
 Illegal stock of 5000 sugar bags recovered

Illegal stock of 5000 sugar bags recovered

7 minutes ago
 UAE participates in the G20 Joint Health-Finance M ..

UAE participates in the G20 Joint Health-Finance Ministers Meeting

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan