Naqvi visits PIC, orders expedition of bypass operations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the Punjab Institute of Cardiology to assess the medical facilities. During his visit, he examined the hospital's wards and private rooms and addressed the need for more surgeons to reduce the backlog of bypass operations.

Mohsin Naqvi approved a plan to upgrade the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, starting with the emergency ward on the ground floor. He emphasized the use of existing resources for improvements rather than new constructions.

The Chief Minister praised the hospital's efforts in ensuring infection-free operation theatres and interacted with patients, expressing his wishes for their recovery. Mohsin Naqvi directed the hospital administration to expedite bypass operations and angiography procedures. He also called for enhancements in waiting areas, private rooms, and ICUs, along with the construction of new wards. A board meeting of the PIC will determine further actions, with the Punjab government committed to providing necessary resources for hospital improvements.