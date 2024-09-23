Naqvi visits Saudi Embassy on National Day of Saudi Arabia

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday visited the Saudi Embassy on the occasion of National Day of Saudi Arabia in the diplomatic enclave.

He was received by the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia on his arrival. Interior Minister met with the Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Ahmed Al-Maliki.

The Interior Minister congratulated Ambassador Al-Maliki on Saudi Arabia's National Day and expressed good wishes for the Saudi Royal Family and the people of Saudi Arabia.

He thanked the Saudi Government and ambassador for their cooperation during difficult times, saying, "Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan, whether during floods, earthquakes, economic or other challenges.

Their support has been unparalleled."

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that Every Muslim holds Saudi Arabia in special esteem. He said that Saudi Arabia has consistently supported Pakistan through thick and thin, and every Pakistani takes pride in our historic friendship.

Saudi Ambassador said that Saudia Arabia highly values its relations with Pakistan as Pakistan is our brotherly country.