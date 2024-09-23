Naqvi Visits Saudi Embassy On National Day Of Saudi Arabia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday visited the Saudi Embassy on the occasion of National Day of Saudi Arabia in the diplomatic enclave.
He was received by the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia on his arrival. Interior Minister met with the Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Ahmed Al-Maliki.
The Interior Minister congratulated Ambassador Al-Maliki on Saudi Arabia's National Day and expressed good wishes for the Saudi Royal Family and the people of Saudi Arabia.
He thanked the Saudi Government and ambassador for their cooperation during difficult times, saying, "Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan, whether during floods, earthquakes, economic or other challenges.
Their support has been unparalleled."
Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that Every Muslim holds Saudi Arabia in special esteem. He said that Saudi Arabia has consistently supported Pakistan through thick and thin, and every Pakistani takes pride in our historic friendship.
Saudi Ambassador said that Saudia Arabia highly values its relations with Pakistan as Pakistan is our brotherly country.
Recent Stories
Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief
Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..
Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan
SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdict
PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional, global issues at UNGA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kahota police arrest 3 members of street crime gang27 seconds ago
-
Court proceedings badly hampered as public prosecutors’ strike continues in KP30 seconds ago
-
Private lab sealed after overcharging for dengue test in Kahuta34 seconds ago
-
Housing ministry rebuts media report on 45% hike in rental ceiling37 seconds ago
-
Students, faculty members of cadet college Mastung visit parliament house11 minutes ago
-
Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief14 minutes ago
-
Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan51 minutes ago
-
SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdict58 minutes ago
-
30 vehicles damaged in Clifton fire1 hour ago
-
ANF unearths drug factory1 hour ago
-
PHA directed to upgrade city parks under ‘Green Punjab Initiative’1 hour ago
-
2nd phase of anti-polio drive starts in KP1 hour ago