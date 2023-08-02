Naqvi vows to improve health infrastructure in province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday vowed to improve health infrastructure in the province to provide best health facilities to the citizens.

He was addressing the senior doctors at the auditorium of Services Institute of Medical Sciences in Services (SIMS) Hospital here.

The CM emphasized that the responsibility for errors did not solely rest with leaders, politicians, and bureaucrats. He reminded everyone that despair was a sin and, as Pakistanis, 'it is our duty to remain hopeful and strive for better conditions'. He encouraged the belief that even small individual efforts could lead to significant positive changes.

After assessing the condition of Services Hospital, he firmly asserted that no enemy should even think of visiting the hospital. The CM mentioned that he had visited hospitals all over Punjab and had not encountered any facility in worse condition than Services Hospital. He emphasized that doctors alone were not accountable for any faults; the government also shared responsibility for any deficiencies. The provision of essentials such as soap, floor cleaners, and air conditioning lies within the government's domain, he said and added creating a clean and conducive work environment for doctors was also the government's responsibility.

Mohsin Naqvi shared an incident he witnessed at a hospital in Multan where five children were being treated on a single bed. He made it clear that it was not the fault of the doctor but rather a testament to the dedication of doctors who worked diligently to treat multiple patients under challenging circumstances. He expressed gratitude to doctors for their unwavering commitment despite the unfavorable conditions in hospitals.

The chief minister stressed the need to change thinking and not hold doctors solely accountable for every issue. He explained that Services Hospital, located in the heart of Lahore, fell under the purview of the health department and was a valuable asset.

He lamented the fact that while new hospitals were constructed, old ones often received little attention. He highlighted the importance of providing adequate facilities for doctors to enable them to perform their duties efficiently.

The CM reaffirmed his commitment to invest billions in the coming months to improve Services Hospital without any limitations. He emphasized that Services Hospital would be transformed into a brand new facility in a short span of time, provided ownership and responsibility were ensured.

He questioned why government hospitals were unable to match the standards of the best private hospitals. He stressed that if senior doctors did not fulfill their duty hours, it set a negative example for lower staff to follow. However, he assured that positive results would follow if everyone fulfilled their responsibilities. Doctors and paramedics should observe their duty timings and may perform their work after official duties were completed, he said. He acknowledged the efforts of the secretary housing and the entire team striving for the betterment of the Services Hospital.

The chief minister encouraged everyone to increase their role as this hospital belonged to them, and their opinion was more important than that of other officers. He expressed gratitude to everyone and assured that he would continue to visit hospitals. He urged absent staff to return and resume their work, emphasizing that their salaries would not be paid if they failed to fulfill their duties.

He also promised to take the necessary steps to provide the required injections for paralysis treatments.

The Principal SIMS provided a briefing about hospital matters.

Later, the CM inspected Medical Unit-I and appreciated the facilities provided to patients after the up-gradation, congratulating the doctors on their efforts.

Provincial Ministers Dr Javed Akram, Dr Jamal Nasir, secretary health, secretary housing, MS Services Hospital, and others were also present.